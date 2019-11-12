New-Gen Nissan Sunny Showcased At Dubai Motor Show

The thoroughly updated Nissan Sunny is based on the modified V platform and takes design inspiration from global sedans like Altima

Back in April 2019, Nissan revealed the new generation Sunny sedan that is sold in global markets under the Versa and Almera badges. It has now been showcased at the ongoing 2019 Dubai Motor Show. The heavily updated Sunny is based on the modified version of the V architecture.

It is the same platform that underpins the Kicks retailed in international arena unlike the one in India. The exterior has undergone several changes and it is easy to see where the design inspiration is derived from. The latest generation Altima has paved way for the sharper styling of the Sunny.

Additionally, it is more in line with the Micra supermini that can be bought elsewhere. Up front, the new generation Sunny comes equipped with the signature V-motion front grille that is angular in shape than usual. The redesigned headlamps are sharper than the sedan sold domestically.

The newly designed alloy wheels up the ante and bring a sportier vibe to the sedan and dimensional updates have ensured better cabin space for the occupants. The new Nissan Sunny features larger rear door and a rear end with Boomerang-styled LED tail lamps in a similar pattern to the LED Daytime Running Lights up front.

The interior design is shared with the Kicks and it comprises of a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new steering wheel, premium leather inserts on the dash, automatic climate control, new instrument cluster and so on.

The new Sunny is available with a 1.6-litre petrol engine developing 124 horsepower internationally and is connected to either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. In India, the Sunny competes against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

No official details regarding its launch in India have been announced but we can expect it to arrive sometime in 2021.