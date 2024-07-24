New Mini Cooper & Countryman EV Launched, Priced From Rs. 44.90 Lakh

The new generation Mini Cooper S and Countryman Electric help consolidate the brand’s portfolio in India further

BMW India has today announced the launch of the new generation Mini Cooper S and Countryman EV with the former priced at Rs. 44.90 lakh and the latter at Rs. 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). They are accompanied by the 5 Series long wheelbase variant and the CE 04 premium electric scooter on the launch floor.

The fifth generation Mini Cooper, which debuted globally in late 2023, has been made available in the Cooper S variant, featuring a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 201 bhp. As a three-door model in its fifth generation, the new Mini Cooper highlights the brand’s heritage with its signature design and is said to embody the essence of ‘urban driving fun’.

The Countryman EV shares several features with the BMW iX1 and is available internationally in two variants: E and SE ALL4. It is sold in India as a fully imported model for the first time but its ICE counterpart did not make the cut. Bookings for both models are already open at authorized dealerships and through online platforms.

Both variants are equipped with a 64.7 kWh battery pack. The E variant has a single electric motor producing 204 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The SE ALL4 variant features a dual electric motor setup, with one motor powering each axle, delivering a combined output of 313 bhp and 493 Nm of torque.

According to the WLTP cycle, the E variant, which is the only variant available in India, offers a claimed driving range of 462 km, whereas the SE ALL4 variant provides a range of 433 km on a single charge. Using a DC fast charger of up to 130 kW, the electric vehicle can be replenished from zero to 80 per cent in under half an hour.

The five-door Mini Countryman Electric competes with the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQA and Volvo XC40 Recharge in India. The equipment list comprises a 9.4-inch touchscreen display, a new three-spoke steering wheel and Level 2 ADAS suite (first for a Mini). The cabin looks uncluttered with less use of physical buttons and the overall proportions have grown.