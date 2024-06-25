New-gen Mini Cooper, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24

Mini India is all set to launch the new Mini Cooper and Countryman Electric cars in the Indian market on July 24. Bookings have already commenced

Mini India has officially announced the launch date of the new Cooper and Countryman Electric. The upcoming Mini cars will launch on 24, 2024, in the Indian market. Interested buyers can pre-book the new-gen Cooper and Countryman Electric at the company’s official website. Let’s take a look at what to expect from these models.

1. New-gen Mini Cooper

Unveiled in September 2023 globally, the new Mini Cooper will be available in two variants – C and S. Mechanically, the new-gen Cooper C will come powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which generates 154 bhp of max power. On the contrary, the new Cooper S will draw power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing a peak power of 201 bhp.

The company will also introduce the ‘E’ and ‘SE’ electric variants of the next-generation Mini Cooper in India. The former will use a 40.7 kWh battery, while the latter will utilize a bigger 50.7 kWh battery pack.

2. Mini Countryman Electric

Talking about the Mini Countryman Electric, the electric SUV will share its underpinnings with the BMW iX1. In the international market, the Countryman Electric is available in E and SE ALL4 variants, both equipped with a 64.7 kWh battery pack. In terms of performance, the base ‘E’ variant comes mated with a single electric motor and churns out 204 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The higher-spec ‘SE’ variant uses a twin electric motor setup, churning out a power of 313 bhp and a torque of 493 Nm. Coming to the driving range, the ‘E’ variant will offer a WLTP-certified range of 461 km per charge and the ‘SE’ trim can provide a claimed driving range of 433 km on a single charge.

The company will launch the new-gen Mini cars in the coming month across the country. The Mini Countryman Electric will make its debut in India for the first time, arriving as a Completely Built Up Unit (CBU).