New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Pre-Bookings Open Officially, Teased

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched in the coming weeks and its pre-bookings have begun for a token of Rs. 11,000 in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the much-awaited new generation Swift in the domestic market. With an initial refundable token of Rs. 11,000, the fourth-gen Swift can be reserved at authorised dealerships and via online. Besides the announcement, the largest carmaker in the country has also released the first teaser image of the upcoming model.

The Swift is one of the best-selling passenger cars ever in the Indian market and it has surpassed 29 lakh unit sales over the years. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki will go on sale in the coming weeks and it will get an assortment of revisions inside and out. The latest Swift made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo late last year.

It is already on sale in markets like Japan and Europe as well. The India-spec model will have plenty of similarities with its international counterpart as the exterior adopts evolutionary updates while the interior will gain new features and technologies. The teaser image of the front fascia shows details of the design elements we have already known.

The muscular bonnet swoops around on top of the sleek LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights while the gaping grille section gets new black inserts. The redesigned front bumper features a wide air inlet and sleek fog lamp assembly. It will also be equipped with a revised rear end, newly designed alloy wheels, new rear bumper and colour schemes.

Speaking on the announcement of pre-bookings, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA, while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions. As always, the next-generation Swift is all set to create new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment and further the concept of the ‘Joy of Mobility’ in its own right.”

The interior will be more premium and upmarket compared to the outgoing model as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an updated semi-digital instrument console, multiple airbags, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, etc will be available. It will be powered by a new 1.2L Z series petrol engine.