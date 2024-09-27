New Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire To Launch On Nov 4 – Key Info

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be a radical departure compared to the outgoing model in terms of exterior design and interior

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to introduce the much-awaited new generation Dzire in the domestic market as its launch has been set for November 4, 2024. The compact sedan shares numerous elements with the latest Swift, particularly inside the cabin, where the feature and part-sharing will be quite noticeable. Both models will also utilize the same engine lineup.

In comparison to the outgoing Dzire, the new model’s cabin will be more premium and come equipped with a wider array of features. The new Dzire will feature a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, it is expected to come with an updated semi-digital instrument cluster, featuring a large multi-information display, similar to the changes seen in the latest Swift.

Other key features of the new Dzire are expected to include an updated dashboard with a dual-tone finish, a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, a USB Type-C charging port, cruise control, and rear AC vents. In terms of performance, it will likely use the new 1.2L three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine.

The performance numbers will be similar to those of its compact hatchback sibling at 82 PS and 112 Nm. The engine will be connected to either a five-speed manual or an AMT. Maruti Suzuki will also offer the new-gen Dzire in a CNG variant, catering to a wider customer base. It will continue to compete with models like the Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura in the compact sedan segment.

The all-new Honda Amaze is expected to debut before the end of this year, adding further heat to the competition in the compact sedan market. In a segment largely overshadowed by SUVs, its arrival is an encouraging addition too. Meanwhile, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire will become the first in its class to feature an electric sunroof, along with a redesigned exterior that marks a significant departure from the current model.

The exterior of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will boast several updates, including a refreshed grille section, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and revamped lighting units. Additionally, it will sport newly styled alloy wheels with the possibility of introducing new paint schemes to enhance its appeal.