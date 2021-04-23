New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch Likely To Be Postponed

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio was expected to be launched next month, but the launch could now be postponed

Maruti Suzuki Celerio originally launched the Celerio in India back in 2014, but the entry-level hatchback has only been updated once since then, with a mid-life facelift. Celerio’s rivals are miles ahead of the car as far as equipment and technology are concerned, but spy pictures reveal that Maruti Suzuki is working on the second-generation version of the hatch.

Internally codenamed YNC, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio was expected to be launched next month. However, the launch will likely be postponed for 2-3 months due to an ongoing health crisis. It should be noted that the Japanese carmaker is yet to confirm the arrival of the second-gen Celerio along with its launch timeline.

The new Celerio is expected to be based on the fifth-generation version of Maruti’s lightweight Heartect platform. Talking about its design, the next-gen Celerio is expected to grow in size, which will result in more space inside the cabin as compared to the outgoing model.

Spy shots suggest that the new-gen Celerio will feature an all-new design which will make the car look fresh, unlike the dated styling of the current-gen model. This will include new headlamps, tail lamps, restyled bumpers, a redesigned front grille, new wheels and more.

Powering the new-gen Celerio will likely be the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B naturally aspirated petrol engine that is offered with the current-gen model. This engine puts out 68 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque. Also on offer this time around could be Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is rated at 83 PS/113 Nm.

On the feature front, next-gen Celerio is expected to be offered with the latest version of Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system (7-inch unit) integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering-mounted audio controls, seat height-adjust for driver’s seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows for all four doors, and more.

The next-gen Celerio could be priced from around 4.7 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and it will retain its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid, among other entry-level hatchbacks.