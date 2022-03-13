New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza India Launch Likely By Mid-2022

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets an assortment of changes inside and out and it will boast a more advanced equipment list upon launch

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to host a number of new products in the coming months and already the second generation Celerio, Celerio CNG, updated WagonR, and heavily revised Baleno are out in the market in a short space of time. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is expected to introduce the updated Ertiga and XL6 as well as the new-gen Brezza and an all-new midsize SUV over the course of this year.

The Vitara Brezza is currently the best-selling compact SUV in the country and the second generation will feature a host of updates inside and out upon arrival. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will more likely go on sale by the middle of this year or in the third quarter. The five-seater was first introduced in early 2016 and it recently reached the seven lakh sales milestone in India.

The images of the production-ready second-gen Brezza were leaked months ago giving us a clear look into what’s in store. The exterior is subjected to a major overhaul but the tall pillars and the muscular look of the compact SUV have been maintained. The front fascia comprises a redesigned grille section, sharper LED projector headlamps, newly designed LED Daytime Running Lights, a restyled bumper with new fog lamp housings and a wider central air intake.

Other visual highlights are tweaked tailgate structure, new LED tail lamps, updated rear bumper, new front and rear skid plates, etc. Just as the exterior, the interior gets an assortment of revisions as well with the presence of a new dashboard and centre console, new seats, steering wheel and a more modern features list.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will more likely get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, cruise control, an updated instrument cluster, in-car connected tech, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, improved build quality and so on.

As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine could continue with an improved hybrid system and idle start/stop technology. It is expected to be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a new six-speed torque converter AT as an option while a CNG variant could also be launched simultaneously.