Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG India Launch In The Coming Months

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is expected to be launched alongside the heavily updated regular petrol version, which is due in April 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is certainly baking on its CNG range and a host of new models are waiting in the pipeline. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is expected to introduce the S-CNG version of the recently launched Celerio later this month. The brand appears to have a busy year ahead as the facelifted Baleno, new-gen Brezza and all-new Alto are waiting in the wings.

In CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki will also expand its CNG portfolio further and most of them are said to be hatchbacks. In addition, the largest carmaker in the country is also working on introducing a CNG version of the second generation Brezza, which is due in April 2022. CV Raman, Chief Technology Officer, MSIL, states a while ago that a CNG variant for every Maruti Suzuki model is coming.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG could be launched alongside the heavily updated version of the regular model. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine will be utilised. It currently produces close to 150 PS and 138 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit.

As has often been the case, the factory-fitted CNG version based on the same petrol engine could pump out slightly lesser power and torque. It must be noted that the same powertrain is already used in the Ertiga S-CNG, and it generates around 92 PS and 122 Nm. It will have to be waited and seen whether the Brezza will get similar performance numbers or not.

Despite being the top seller in its segment, the discontinuation of the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine that developed 90 PS and 200 Nm has affected the sales of the compact SUV. The upcoming CNG variant could help in adhering to the customers wanting to have a budget five-seater sub-four-metre SUV with high mileage.

The CNG version could be offered in limited variants and it could have a claimed economy of around 26 km per kg. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a redesigned exterior and interior while the interior is subjected to major revisions as well.