New-Gen Maruti Ertiga, XL6 Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units In 12 Months

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and recently launched XL6 have combined to register 1,02,935 units over this past one year

The Ertiga is one of the top-sellers for Maruti Suzuki in the better part of this decade and it put a lot of pressure on the new generation model before its arrival late last year. The biggest carmaker in the country utilised the popularity of the nameplate and brought in a host of updates.

The second-generation Ertiga, based on the lightweight Heartect platform unlike its predecessor, gained premium revisions on the inside as well as out. Despite the sales slowdown that shook the auto industry over the last year, the Ertiga’s numbers fared quite impressively compared to other models within the lineup.

The Ertiga is priced between Rs.7.55 lakh and Rs. 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has averaged more than 7,700 units over its tenure in the past 12 months. In July 2019, 9,222 units of the MPV were retailed and it was the highest monthly tally thus far.

Between November 2018 and October 2019, Maruti Suzuki sold 92,411 units of the Ertiga domestically. Taking advantage of its good reception among family-oriented customers, Maruti Suzuki expanded its range by introducing the more upscale XL6 in August 2019.

Month New Gen Ertiga Maruti Suzuki XL6 November 2018 6,362 – December 2018 7,155 – January 2019 6,352 – February 2019 7,975 – March 2019 8,955 – April 2019 8,087 – May 2019 8,864 – June 2019 7,567 – July 2019 9,222 – August 2019 8,391 2,356 September 2019 6,284 3,840 October 2019 7,197 4,328 Total 92,411 10,524 Grand Total 1,02,935

Available in Zeta and Alpha variants, the XL6 costs from Rs. 9.80 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 is a six-seater with middle-row captain seating arrangement and is retailed only through Nexa dealerships.

To have a unique identity over its standard sibling, the XL6 has a redesigned front fascia. It has been responsible for garnering over 10,500 units in the last three months resulting in the Ertiga range sweeping a massive tally of 1,02,935 units during the course of the last year.