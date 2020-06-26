New-Gen Maruti Celerio (YNC) Likely To Be Based On Heartect K Platform

Maruti Suzuki YNC is expected to go on sale later this year in India with a comprehensive design overhaul and a new interior with latest SmartPlay infotainment system

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the S-CNG BSVI version of the Celerio domestically. The largest carmaker in the country has found tremendous success with its latest vehicles such as the S-Presso and XL6 and it will be bringing in new products moving forwards into the future including the next-gen Celerio.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer launched the facelifted Vitara Brezza and mildly updated Ignis with 1.5-litre BSVI SHVS K15B petrol engine. While the electric version of the third-generation Wagon R is expected to launch next year, the next avatar of the Celerio appears to be in the pipeline as well.

The Celerio has been in production since 2014 and its range was expanded with the inclusion of the X variant and it did work wonders. The hatchback has not endured any substantial updates over the last six years and thus the second generation Celerio will likely be a radical overhaul compared to the outgoing model that has been struggling in sales.

Codenamed YNC, it will likely be based on the lightweight fifth generation Heartect platform as the latest crop of Maruti Suzuki models such as Ertiga, XL6 and Wagon R. Underpinned by Heartect K, we do expect the 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine to continue its duties. The BSVI motor develops 67 bhp and 90 Nm torque.

It is paired with a standard five-speed manual and an optional five-speed AMT transmission option. Recent speculations indicate that Maruti Suzuki is preparing a new 800 cc entry-level car bound for 2021. Along with the next-gen Celerio, the duo could help in further strengthening the brand’s presence in the mass-market space.

Besides a heavily upgraded exterior, we do expect the second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to feature latest SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system in the high grades with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. As standard, safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed warning, and seatbelt reminder will be available.