New-Gen Maruti Celerio Spied Undisguised On TVC Shoot, Launch Soon

Maruti Celerio is slated to undergo a generation change very soon, and the new-gen model was recently spied undisguised on an advert shoot

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the next-generation version of the Celerio hatchback in India, likely in the coming weeks. The new model has been road testing for quite a while now, and plenty of spy pictures have been floating around the internet. Recently, undisguised models of this upcoming vehicle were spotted during a TVC shoot, giving us a clear look at its exterior.

The latest spy pictures show two units of the next-gen Celerio, one in red and one in blue. The new model seems to be larger than the outgoing version, which should improve the interior space as well. The front fascia of the car now features rounded triangular headlamps, flanking a sleek grille with a chrome strip running horizontally across the face.

The front bumper looks sportier than the current model, and the foglamps feature blacked-out surrounds. The side profile features seemingly larger windows, new ORVMs, and new all-black alloy wheels. At the rear, we see a new design for the taillamps, a different high mount stop lamp, and a restyled rear bumper.

The interior of the vehicle is also expected to feature major changes. The car will likely get a redesigned dashboard, different upholstery, and a few additional features and equipment. The next-gen Celerio will offer a 7-inch infotainment system, multi-functional steering wheel, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), keyless entry, push-button start/stop, etc.

The 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine will likely be carried over to the next-gen model. This powerplant is good for a peak power of 68 PS and a maximum torque of 90 Nm. As per speculations, a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine option will also be added.

Transmission choices will likely consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, available on both engines. Also, Maruti will offer a CNG option as well, but we’re not sure if that would be available right away or if it would be added to the range later.

The next-gen Maruti Celerio will be priced at a slight premium over the current model, expected between Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom prices). It will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, Ford Figo, and even its own sibling, Maruti Wagon-R.