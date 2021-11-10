New-Gen Maruti Celerio Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 4.99 Lakh

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with a host of changes inside and out, and it’s powered by a new engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Celerio back in 2014 and it has been a successful model for the brand in the entry-level mass-market segment. The Celerio can be credited with bringing the affordable AMT to the masses and it has been through updates in the past. But the new version gets the biggest upgrade in the small hatchback’s lifespan so far.

The Celerio now sits on a brand new architecture that has been widely used in the company’s domestic portfolio. The lightweight Heartect platform enables bigger proportions and it should help in increasing the interior space. The design changes are refreshing indeed as the front fascia has thoroughly been updated with a redesigned headlamp cluster and a new grille with thick horizontal chrome trim.

The Suzuki badge can be seen mounted in the middle and the bonnet structure is also new. Other visual highlights are a slightly raked front windshield, a set of new wheels, revised tail lamp cluster, new fog lamp housing, wider central air intake, updated front end rear bumpers and so on.

Maruti Celerio specifications Engine size 1.0-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3, petrol Max. power 67 PS Max. torque 89 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

The interior is also subjected to a number of changes including a reworked dashboard, centre console and a new steering wheel. The base ‘Lxi’ trim has a decent equipment list, consisting of a manual AC, idle engine start-stop system, reverse parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, etc.

The VXi trim adds body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, parcel tray, central locking, power windows, power-adjustable ORVMs, climate control, and hill-hold assist (AMT) to the mix. On the Zxi trim, keyless entry, steering mounted controls, rear windscreen washer/wiper, and rear defogger are also available. On the top ZXi+ trim, the car also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, driver height adjustment, and front fog lamps.

Maruti Celerio price list Variant Price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) LXi Rs. 4.99 lakh VXi Rs. 5.63 lakh ZXi Rs. 5.94 lakh ZXi+ Rs. 6.44 lakh VXi AMT Rs. 6.13 lakh ZXi AMT Rs. 6.44 lakh ZXi+ AMT Rs. 6.94 lakh

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in as many as six colour schemes namely Arctic White, Speedy Blue, Caffeine Brown, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, and Silky Silver. The new Celerio can be booked across all the authorised Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships present in the country for a refundable token of Rs. 11,000.

Sticking by its strengths, the 2022 Celerio is claimed to be the most fuel petrol car and it derives power from an all-new K-Series 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with DualJet and Dual VVT technology found in the 1.2-litre K12N mill. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is an option. The car can deliver a fuel economy of up to 25.24 kmpl on manual variants, and up to 26.68 kmpl on the AMT variants.