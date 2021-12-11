New-Gen Maruti Celerio Crosses 15,000 Bookings In Just A Month

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has gone past 15,000 bookings in just over a month of its market launch; boasts the most fuel-efficient petrol engine in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been selling the Celerio since 2014 in India and it had been through a major upgrade only a few weeks ago. The second generation of the hatchback comes with a slew of changes inside and out and is based on the lightweight Heartect platform. It also boasts the most efficient petrol engine on production in the Indian market.

The new Celerio garnered a cumulative sales tally of 5,968 units in the month of November 2021 as against 6,533 units during the same period last year with YoY negative volume growth of 9 per cent. The largest carmaker in the country appears to have registered 15,000 bookings with the budget-friendly hatchback and is currently one of the attractive propositions in the segment.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer commenced reservations for the new generation Celerio on November 2 and it went on sale eight days later. The waiting period of the new model reportedly stands at up to 12 weeks depending on the variants due to the semiconductor issues faced by the automotive industry as almost all brands are suffering from production constraints.

In September 2021, MSIL faced a production drop of 60 per cent and it reduced to 40 per cent in October and 15 per cent last month. The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with features such as ORVMs with turn indicators, SmartPlay dock, four speakers, remote keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, rear wiper/washer and defogger, and hill hold assist in AMT.

The range-topping ZXi trim gains a set of 15-inch alloy wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, an engine start/stop button, a SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, electrically foldable ORVMs and so on. As for the performance, the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder Dual Jet Dual VVT K10C petrol engine is utilised.

It produces a maximum power output of 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or an AMT as an option. The new Celerio is claimed to have an economy of 26.68 kmpl making it the most efficient petrol car in the country.

Source: CarAndBike