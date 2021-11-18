New-Gen Maruti Celerio ‘Active and Cool’ Accessories Package – Video

The ‘Active and Cool’ accessories package of the 2021 Maruti Celerio includes plenty of beautiful exterior and interior add-ons

The second-generation Maruti Celerio was launched in India recently, priced from Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new model is based on the Heartect platform, which also underpins other Maruti cars, like Baleno, Swift, and Wagon-R. The dualjet 1.0L petrol engine of the new Celerio is extremely fuel-efficient as well (26.58 kmpl claimed).

The hatchback has a sportier and more mature design than the old-gen model. It is also noticeably bigger, which gives it a better road presence than before, although the overall road presence could be a little underwhelming, especially for young and enthusiastic people. For buyers who want a little extra zing, the new Celerio also gets some brilliant accessories.

In our exclusive video below, we’ve detailed the ‘Active and Cool’ accessories package of the new-gen Maruti Celerio. At the front, the add-ons include chrome inserts around the fog lamp housings (worth Rs. 510), along with a front underbody spoiler (Rs. 1,550). The vehicle also gets sporty body graphics, on the bonnet, roof, and at the sides towards the rear.

At the sides, wheel arch claddings (Rs. 3,050), side skirts (Rs. 1,710), door visors with chrome (Rs. 1,990), body side claddings (Rs. 2,490), and chrome window sill (Rs. 1,690) have been added. At the rear, we see chrome inserts on the tailgate, a black roof-mounted spoiler, and rear bumper cladding.

The Active and Cool accessories package also includes an interior styling kit, worth Rs. 8,190. It consists of silver-finished surrounds for the AC vents, along with stylish graphics on the dashboard, around the gear select lever, and around the rear power window controls. The door panels get sporty looking grey and white inserts, which enhance the cabin’s overall feel.

PU seat covers (Rs. 7,090) and a steering wheel cover (Rs. 550) are also available here. Other interior add-ons include door sill guards (Rs. 790), PVC floor mats (Rs. 1,990) and PVC boot mats (Rs. 1,390). The individual cost of all the accessories shown here adds up to around Rs. 36,000, but upon choosing this package, buyers only have to pay Rs. 24,950 for all these accessories, which is quite an attractive price.