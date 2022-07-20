New-Gen Maruti Alto Likely To Get Bigger 1.0L K10C Motor – Details

Underpinned by the modular Heartect platform, the upcoming all-new Maruti Alto is expected to be offered with two engine options

Maruti Suzuki India is expected to launch the next-gen Alto in India after almost a decade of introducing the present iteration in India. The new Alto will make it to the showrooms only after mid-August and is expected to be offered with two powertrain options that include a smaller 796 cc petrol and a new 1.0L DualJet K10C petrol motor. Here are all the details that we know so far about this new affordable hatchback from Maruti in India.

For starters, the new Maruti Alto will now be based on the new modular Heartect platform that is also utilized in other Maruti cars like the new Celerio, WagonR, S-Presso and other Maruti cars in India. The Indian carmaker is also expected to introduce the new K10 1.0L DualJet petrol engine with Alto.

This engine churns out a maximum power output of 67 hp while the peak torque output stands at 89 Nm. This engine will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox and will only be available on the higher variants of the car. The lower-spec trims will continue to be offered with the same 796 cc petrol engine that develops 48 hp and 69 Nm.

The buyers might also get an option to opt for the more fuel-efficient and cheap-to-run CNG powertrain on select trims. If reports are to be believed, Maruti is expected to offer Start/Stop tech with Alto to aid in better fuel economy.

The Start/Stop tech cuts off the engine when the car comes to a complete stop and utilizes an additional battery to power the electrical equipment like the infotainment system, AC fan, and more when the engine is not running. This helps in boosting the overall fuel economy by a significant margin. The users however do have an option to switch off this tech as and when required.

Other updates include a new exterior design, an updated cabin, new features, and a more spacious and comfortable cabin. The new features include a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically operated ORVMs, power windows, etc.