New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Again Revealing More Details

New-gen Mahindra XUV500 will likely be launched in early 2021 with a revised exterior and a comprehensively upgraded interior with addition of new features and tech

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch the new generation Thar in the domestic market on October 2. The homegrown UV specialist will be looking to introduce a slew of new products in 2021 including the next generation XUV500 and Scorpio. The former is expected to debut in early 2021 while the latter by the middle of next year.

The second generation Mahindra XUV500 has already been spotted testing a number of times on public roads and the latest prototype caught on camera reveals the exterior revisions. However, some of the elements do not appear to be production ready yet such as the headlamps and turn indicators as they look rather dummy.

The front fascia gets a host of revisions as the headlamp cluster will be sharper than in the existing model and the vertically flowing LED Daytime Running Lights will likely look a lot similar to the XUV300 compact SUV. The redesigned grille section comprises of a six vertical slats with the Mahindra badge mounted on the middle.

The front and rear bumpers will also be new alongside an updated air inlet design. Elsewhere, you could also find the new bonnet, kink in the rear door, flush-type door handles, roof-mounted spoiler, top-end variants with diamond cut alloy wheels as seen previously, updated tailgate, revised LED tail lamps, etc.

The interior is subjected to a major overhaul with the presence of new bucket seats upholstered in black leather, redesigned dash with dual-tone cabin theme, new centre console, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new flat-bottom steering wheel, redesigned air conditioning vents, new climate controls and instrument cluster with MID and so on.

As for the performance, the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will continue to use the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel and the new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol. The former makes 180 horsepower while the oil-burner could pump out around 190 horsepower and 380 Nm. Both will be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT.