New-Gen Mahindra Thar Global Debut Tomorrow, FINALLY

The upcoming new-gen Thar will be based on a new platform, and will likely be offered with both diesel as well as turbo-petrol powertrains

After being spied on test covered in camouflage numerous times in last 18 months, Mahindra finally confirmed that the new-gen Thar will be officially revealed on August 15, 2020, and be launched in the Indian market some time later. Now, the global debut of the next-gen version of the off-roader is less than a day away, here are some of the important things you must know about the car.

The new-gen Thar will likely be built on a new ladder-frame chassis, and the new platform will make sure it complies with the latest crash and safety norms, while still not losing out on its off-roading capability. However, Mahindra is yet to confirm any details about the platform or the powertrains that the SUV will come equipped with.

That being said, we expect Mahindra to offer the 2020 Thar with a 2.2-litre oil burner with a power output of around 140 PS, as well as a 2.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine putting out about 190 PS power.

A 6-speed manual gearbox will likely be standard with both the powertrains, but we also expect Mahindra to offer an optional automatic gearbox with the Thar for the first time. While a 4×4 setup will be offered with the diesel motor, it is yet to be seen if this configuration will make its way to the petrol variants.

However, its the upcoming new-gen Thar’s equipment list that will likely steal the limelight. Spy shots have revealed that the SUV will be plonked with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, while it is also expected to get more comfortable seats, an optional hard-top variant, front-facing rear seats, detachable roof panels and roof-mounted speakers and more.

The safety quotient of the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be up too. Features like ABS with EBD, dual frontal airbags, rear parking sensors will be standard across the range, while a test mule of the SUV was also seen equipped with four disc brakes. In addition, a reverse parking camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts are also expected to be on offer.