New-Gen Mahindra Thar Crosses 9,000 Bookings In Just Four Days

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India on 2nd October, and the SUV has already garnered over 9,000 bookings

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was one of the most highly-anticipated launches of this year. The manufacturer had previously planned to launch the vehicle earlier this year, but after several delays, the second-generation Thar was finally launched in India on October 2nd. Official bookings for the vehicle began on the same day, and on 6th October, the manufacturer crossed 9,000 bookings.

It should be noted that the new Thar is currently only available in 18 cities, and will go on retail in other cities later. When that happens, we might see even stronger figures for the SUV. However, booking figures aren’t the same as sales figures, so we’ll have to wait till deliveries begin to know the actual sales. Still, managing to gain so many bookings in such a small time is an extremely impressive feat.

The all-new Mahindra Thar has a starting price of Rs. 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is quite competitive. The new model is much superior to the older one in almost every aspect, be it comfort, convenience, or driving (both on-road and off-road). It also gets multiple engine and transmission options now.

Customers can choose between a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine and a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel motor on the 2020 Thar. The former is capable of generating 150 PS and 300 Nm (320 with the AT), while the latter is good for 130 PS and 320 Nm. Both the engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The SUV also gets a transfer case with three drive modes – 4-low, 4-high, and 2-high. There are plenty of features for off-road enthusiasts, like a mechanical locking differential (on the rear axle) brake locking differentials (on all wheels), ABS, EBD, ESP (with rollover mitigation), hill-hold assist, and hill-descent control.

The new-generation Thar is also available with three roof options – hard-top, soft-top, and convertible soft-top. Customers can also choose between forward-facing second-row seats or inward-facing benches, depending on the variant you buy. It also gets removable doors, along with roof-mounted speakers and IP54 dust- and water-resistant interior. The 2020 Thar is not only extremely utilitarian, but a great lifestyle SUV as well.