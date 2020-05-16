New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 And eXUV300 To Launch Next Year

Mahindra will launch the next generation Scorpio and XUV500 as well as the electrified XUV300 sometime in 2021; read more to know details

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing a whole host of new-generation models for next year. We have already seen the prototypes of second-gen Thar, all-new Scorpio and the more premium XUV500 testing on Indian roads. While the debut of the Thar is expected in the coming months, the same cannot be said for the other two as they could enter showrooms only in 2021.

The XUV500 has been in production since 2011 as the first monocoque SUV from Mahindra has been through two facelifts over its reign. However, the generation shift will be substantial as it will get evolutionary front fascia with a new front grille, redesigned headlights, possible vertical LED Daytime Running Lights, new front and rear bumpers, a prominent kink on the rear door, flush-type door handles and a heavily updated rear.

The interior will be brand new as less use of physical buttons, newly designed dashboard, a large floating touchscreen infotainment system, new flat-bottom steering wheel, upgraded instrument cluster, repositioned AC vents, etc will be part of the package. It will be a more upmarket SUV in terms of features offered to address the growing competition while we also expect bigger proportions inside and out.

Upon arrival in early 2021, an uprated 2.2L diesel with 180 hp and an all-new 2.0L petrol with 190 hp and 380 Nm with manual and AT will be used. Following a substantial facelift in 2014, the Scorpio is getting a brand new generation next year with a slew of visual revisions up front and bigger dimensions. The side profile gets a more angular design towards the rear and the rear adorns new tailgate and LED tail lamps.

The interior will feature new dash and centre console along with equipment such as wireless charger, HUD, large touchscreen, automatic climate control and so on. It will likely use a new 2.0-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options. With more advanced assistive and safety technologies, it will be pitched against latest crop of premium SUVs.

The eXUV300 debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo could produce close to 130 hp from an electric motor driving the front wheels in its production version bound for next year. It is expected to be equipped with a 40 kWh battery pack capable of having a driving range of above 300 km on a single charge and previously, Dr. Pawan Goenka, suggested that there could be two battery configurations available with a DC fast charger. It will rival the recently launched Tata Nexon EV.

Rendering Spource: IAB