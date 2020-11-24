New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Will Get Evolutionary Design Changes

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio will be underpinned by a modified version of the new Thar’s ladder-frame chassis

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted multiple times during road testing in India, and numerous spy pictures of the test models have been floating around the internet. These have helped identify numerous changes on the new-generation model, and speculations have helped fill the remaining gaps.

The upcoming next-gen Scorpio will sport plenty of changes compared to the current-gen model. In terms of dimensions, it is expected to be bigger, with a longer wheelbase as well. Consequently, there should be an increase in interior space as well, which is a great thing. Even though current Scorpio is a comfy vehicle, it does feel a little cramped compared to other SUVs in this price bracket.

The styling is expected to be quite different as well. The test models had a long bonnet, larger bumpers, and a bigger front grille (with a 5-slat design). In some spy pictures, an offset hood scoop was also visible. While the test mules had makeshift halogen lights, we expect the production model to get projector lights with LED DRLs.

The tail-end of the vehicle will be short and stubby, with a near-vertical tailgate. We expect the taillights to be LED units, and there will probably be ‘Scorpio’ lettering on the tailgate, which is quite a popular design detail among modern SUVs. The loading lip on the prototype models is quite low, which should make it easy to load luggage.

The interior of the Scorpio will also undergo significant changes. The dashboard design will be completely new, along with the instrument cluster and the steering wheel. The seats will also get premium upholstery, and the top-trims will feature forward-facing third-row seats, just like on the new Thar. Overall, the changes to the Scorpio will only be evolutionary, not revolutionary.

The next-generation Scorpio is expected to offer two engine options – a 2.2-litre ‘mHawk’ diesel and a 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol. These will be the same powertrains as the second-gen Thar, but tuned to offer slightly more power. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Also, Mahindra is expected to upgrade the safety factor of the SUV as well, along with convenience features as well. The manufacturer recently trademarked the name ‘Scorpio Sting’, which is speculated to be the name of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio.