New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio To Follow The Launch Of 2021 XUV500

2021 Mahindra Scorpio gets an evolved exterior and a brand new interior along with BSVI compliant powertrains and new features upon arrival

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to introduce a trio of new products in the Indian market over the next one year. The second generation Thar is expected to go on sale later this year and it will be followed by the all-new XUV500 likely in early 2021 and the next-gen Scorpio in the second quarter of the next calendar year.

All three SUVs are highly popular and their new iterations could help in increasing sales numbers in 2021. The upcoming Scorpio has been internally codenamed Z101 and it will mark the biggest makeover since its debut back in 2002. Although the Scorpio received a substantial facelift along the way, it was not a generation change.

The second generation Mahindra Scorpio will be looking to make a strong impact in the premium SUV space, as it will have a brand new exterior, interior and brimmed features list. While the signature sturdy appeal with upright profile will be retained, the body panels used are said to be new and styling takes an evolutionary approach.

If the spy shots are anything to go by, it gets redesigned vertical front grille, sleeker headlights, restyled front bumper, wider air intakes, pronounced character lines, newly designed alloy wheels, updated rear bumper and tailgate structure, new set of tail lamps, a noticeable kink on the rear door, larger greenhouse and so on.

It appears to have bigger proportions to allow for a roomier cabin to accommodate occupants. The interior comprises of a major overhaul with new dashboard and centre console alongside a host of driver assistive and safety features. The equipment list will have a large touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats, automatic climate control, HUD, new controls and buttons, newly designed steering wheel, etc.

We do expect some segment-first features as well to spice up the proceedings. As for the powertrain, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will feature a 2.2-litre BSVI diesel engine and a new 2.0-litre petrol, which is expected to develop 190 horsepower and 380 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be provided.