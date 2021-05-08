New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio To Be Bigger, More Powerful & Feature Rich

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2022; likely be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra has been selling the Scorpio for many years in the domestic market and is a consistent seller for the brand alongside the Bolero. With its sturdy nature and workhorse qualities, the body-on-frame SUV received mid-life updates to bring a refreshed vibe into the mix, and it has largely succeeded in doing so, as its popularity is still on the high side.

The homegrown manufacturer is working on the second generation Scorpio for quite sometime in response to the growing competition in the mid-size space as more technologically advanced SUVs have come aboard with more modern features. With the XUV700 slated to be launched in July to September 2021 period, the Scorpio is expected to follow suite later this year or in early 2022.

It sits on the updated version of the existing architecture and the spy pictures indicate bigger proportions availing more interior space for the occupants. While the upright front fascia and tall pillars will be carried forward, the design changes are more than evident. It gets redesigned vertically slated front grille, dual LED headlights, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, revised bumper and fog lamps.

You could also notice the newly designed alloy wheels, all-new LED tail lamps, updated boot structure and rear bumper, sunroof, roof integrated spoiler, and so on. The updated interior boasts of a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, revised instrument cluster, automatic AC, push-button start/stop, cruise control, ABS with EBD, VSC, multiple airbags, etc.

With bigger dimensions, a more advanced interior with new features and technologies, the new generation Mahindra Scorpio will also be equipped with more powerful engine options. The 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine found in the Thar is expected to produce around 150 PS maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque.

The 2.2-litre mHawk four-pot oil-burner could also be employed. As standard, a six-speed manual transmission will be offered while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option. The range-topping trims will likely be available with a much improved 4WD system.