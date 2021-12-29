New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Is The “Immediate Focus”; Launch In 2022

2022 Mahindra Scorpio gets a number of revisions inside and out and it will likely be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

In a recent interview, Mahindra & Mahindra’s Executive Director (Auto & Farm Sectors) Rajesh Jejurikar told that his company is on a right track after launching the new generation Thar, XUV300, Bolero Neo and the XUV700. The XUV300 is one of the decent sellers in the compact SUV segment while the new-gen Thar and XUV700 have really taken things to the next level.

The second generation Mahindra Thar debuted late last year and it has been well received amongst customers with more than 75,000 bookings and the production has been ramped up to meet the customer demand. The Mahindra XUV700 is undoubtedly one of the hotly anticipated launches of 2021 and sticking by its promises, it has delivered in numbers.

With more than 65,000 reservations until a few months ago, the XUV700 is pitched in a competitive midsize SUV segment space. It is available in a wide range catering to different types of consumers and topping the aggressive price range, is the packed list of features offered pertaining to comfort, convenience, technology, safety and connectivity.

Mahindra has lined up as many as 13 new vehicles by 2027 and Rajesh Jejurikar confirmed that the all-new Scorpio is the next in line. He stated that it should come out next year and it will be the brand’s immediate focus. The test mules of the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio have been caught on camera for many months already and the nameplate has a dedicated fanbase for decades.

With the semiconductor shortage looming large, it will be interesting to how Mahindra meets the production targets as the waiting period of XUV700 goes up to one year for some variants while the Thar asks for months for most of the variants as well. Taking about the chip shortage, he noted that his company is doing its best to manage it in the short term.

Reports indicate that Mahindra has the five-door Thar, new generation Bolero and an all-new XUV300 in the pipeline in the near future. In addition, a coupe SUV based on the XUV Aero concept is expected to arrive in the coming years as well and it could be dubbed the XUV900.