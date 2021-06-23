New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Interior Spied With Large Touchscreen

New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch in the early parts of 2022 and it will likely be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the XUV700 around October 2021 and it harbingers a range of new SUVs from the homegrown UV specialist until 2026. Following the XUV700, Mahindra is expected to introduce the new generation Scorpio in the final quarter of this financial year (January to March 2022 period), and it comes with an assortment of changes inside and out.

The second generation Mahindra Scorpio has been in the works for a long time and it will have plenty in common with the upcoming XUV700. The latest spy pictures caught on camera give away the interior details of the popular SUV and it will become more upmarket in its new avatar, in response to the growing competition.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio appears to get a redesigned dashboard and centre console along with a large touchscreen infotainment system integrated into the latter. It is flanked by vertical air conditioning vents and below which, the climatic and media controls can be seen. The infotainment system will give access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and in-car connective features.

The all-black cabin also boasts new seats and silver accents to render a premium appeal. The images also show the presence of a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, keyless push-button start/stop, 12V socket, USB charging port, a revised instrument cluster, larger IRVM, armrest, plenty of cubby holes, and storage spaces, etc.

As for the performance, the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio will likely be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions are expected to be on offer, and the high-end variants could be sold with a four-wheel-drive configuration.

The exterior will have an evolutionary approach to changes with a redesigned front grille with vertical slats, sleeker projector headlamps, new Daytime Running Lights, revised front bumper with wider central air inlet, newly designed alloy wheels, roof rails, pull-type door handles, revised LED tail lamps and so on.