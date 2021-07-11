New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio India Launch Likely In Early 2022

New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio will more likely go on sale in the early parts of next year; expected to be sold with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to introduce the XUV700 around this festive season in the domestic market and it signals a host of new products coming till 2026. It will be followed by the new generation Scorpio in the early parts of next year. The test prototypes of both the SUVs have been spotted testing on public roads several times giving away some key details.

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio has been in the development for quite a while now. On the outside, it faces an evolutionary design approach courtesy of the restyled front grille with vertical slats, sharper LED projector headlamps, newly designed Daytime Running Lights, and restyled front bumper with wider air intakes.

Other highlights are new cuts and creases, brand new alloy wheels, updated rear end with reworked bumper and refreshed tail lamp cluster, etc. In a recent set of spy pictures, the cabin of the second generation Mahindra Scorpio could be clearly spotted as well. It gives away a revamped cabin with a more premium dashboard and centre console.

Some of the interior elements are a large touchscreen infotainment system, vertical AC vents, climatic and media control buttons, new seats with perhaps improved bolstering, premium silver accents, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, keyless push-button start/stop, and so on.

We can also expect NVH levels in the second-gen Mahindra Scorpio to be improved as well. The instrument cluster also appears to have been updated and the inside rearview mirror looks a tad larger. The top-end variants can be expected to be offered with multiple airbags, assistive technologies, and perhaps in-car connective features as well.

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is suspected to use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine. Both the powertrains will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will likely be an option. It will be interesting to see whether an all-wheel-drive system will be sold or not.