New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Could Carry Aggressive Pricing As XUV700

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch early next year in India with an array of updates inside and out

Mahindra & Mahindra has the Scorpio as one of its consistent sellers for many years now and is due a massive upgrade in the final quarter of this financial year. The Scorpio is transitioning to a new generation with a host of exterior and interior changes to address the growing competition in the midsize SUV segment. Moreover, it will get new features and technologies judging by the spy shots caught on camera over the last few months.

The second generation Mahindra Scorpio has been on test for some time already and the prototypes indicate the presence of a redesigned headlamps with new LED Daytime Running Lights, restyled grille with vertical slats, updated bumper with wider central air inlets, flanked by new fog lamps.

The tall pillars and upright proportions of the Scorpio have been retained and the large greenhouse should enable a spacious cabin. The rear will also undergo a number of updates with new tail lamps and an updated bumper and tailgate. A set of newly designed alloy wheels will also be available. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be based on the updated ladder frame chassis and it could have better off-roading characteristics as well.

We do expect a four-wheel-drive system to be sold in the range-topping variants. On the inside, a revamped dashboard and centre console will more likely be part of the package with more premium dials and controls. The seats will also be new along with a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted control, revised instrument cluster, use of more upmarket materials on the surfaces, etc can be expected.

The equipment will also be brimmed and multiple seating configurations could be made available to attract a wide band of customers. Mahindra recently revealed prices of the five-seater XUV700 and the aggressive price range did catch everyone by surprise and it may well be the case with the new Scorpio as well.

Just as the XUV700, the upcoming Scorpio will more likely get the Twin Peaks brand logo as well. As for the performance, a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol could be utilised, paired with manual and automatic transmission choices.