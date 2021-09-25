New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Could Be Offered In An Expansive Range As XUV700

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched later this year, and will be much more premium than the outgoing model

While the Scorpio continues to exist in its first-gen avatar, Mahindra is set to introduce a generational update for the car keeping in mind the rising competition in the mid-size SUV segment. The homegrown manufacturer has previously confirmed that the new-gen Scorpio will be launched by the end of this year, while test mules of the SUV continue to be spotted across the country.

Mahindra also recently revealed complete details about the XUV700’s expansive range. Bifurcated into two trim levels – MX and AdrenoX (AX), the XUV700 is being offered in numerous variants with four different engine-transmission options to choose from.

We believe that the new-gen Scorpio will be offered in a similar manner since it offers variety to the buyer and they can choose a variant as per their own personal needs. The XUV700 is also being offered with three optional packs which will likely be called Comfort, Luxury & Technology. Mahindra could use a similar strategy with the Scorpio as well.

That said, the test mules of the upcoming new-gen Scorpio have revealed tons of information about the car already. We know that it will be equipped with stylish alloy wheels that could measure 18 inches in size, wrapped in MRF Wanderer rubber. The interior of the SUV is expected to feature a flat-bottom leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and a large touchscreen infotainment system with AC vents on each side and climate controls under it.

Apart from that, the new-gen Scorpio’s feature list will likely include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, vehicle stability management, connected car tech as well as an electric sunroof for the first time. It is yet to be seen if the Scorpio will be offered with multiple seating layouts, just like the XUV700.

The next-gen Scorpio is expected to borrow its powertrains from the Thar, which means that it could make use of Mahindra’s 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel engines. The former makes 150 PS power, while the latter produces 130 PS on the Thar. However, we expect the engines to be offered in a higher state of tune with the Scorpio. An optional 4×4 drivetrain could also be offered with the diesel engine.