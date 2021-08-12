New-Gen KTM RC200 India Launch Likely Next Month

New-gen KTM RC200 is one of the key launches the brand has been preparing for and it comes with a thoroughly redesigned bodywork

KTM India has often been spotted testing the second generation RC200 and RC390 on public roads in recent months and according to reports, the former is heading to showrooms next month. It will reportedly be launched in September 2021 and the leaked images of the faired motorcycle appeared on the interweb only a few days ago.

The design of the 2021 KTM RC200 has been thoroughly updated as it has taken plenty of inspiration from the legendary RC8. Currently, the supersport is priced at Rs. 2.08 lakh and expect the upcoming model to cost around Rs. 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the updated graphics and new paint schemes, the new-gen RC200 has a different design.

Up front, the sharp-looking dual projector headlamps are ditched in favour of a more prominent single-piece unit and the new LED Daytime Running Lights are positioned just below the vertical LED turn indicators. The new fairing is more aggressive and the body panels are also restyled. The fuel tank capacity is expected to be similar to the outgoing model.

The fuel tank is more muscular this time around and the revised LCD instrument cluster could be identical to the one found in the 250 Adventure. Another key addition to the new generation KTM RC200 is the presence of a revised sub-frame and the upward positioned split-seat looks wider and it could offer better comfort for the pillion.

The newly designed five-spoke alloy wheels and LED tail lamp on the revised rear end are other highlights. As for the performance, the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing 24 bhp maximum power and 19 Nm of peak torque will likely be retained. It is paired with a six-speed transmission.

A dual-channel ABS system with front and rear disc brakes, monoshock rear suspension, 17-inch wheels, 43 mm WP Apex upside down front forks will be carried forward. The new-gen RC390 could follow the debut of the new RC200 in the coming months while the RC125 with similar updates is also in the pipeline.