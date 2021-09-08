New-Gen KTM RC 200 India Launch Soon – 5 Things To Know

2022 KTM RC 200 is expected to go on sale as early as this month in India and it comes with a host of revisions this time around

KTM unveiled the new generation RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390 recently and reports suggest that they are bound for India this month. We do expect the RC 200 to reach India first and the trio will be manufactured at Bajaj’s production facility in Chakan near Pune for local and international markets. Here are the five things you need to know about the upcoming supersport:

1. Thorough Redesign:

The new-gen RC trio has seen mixed reactions on the styling front as the design of the outgoing model is one of the key reasons for their success. The front end now gets a single-pod halogen headlamp unit and the fairing as well as the windscreen is brand new giving a more matured appeal. The 2022 KTM RC 200 gains a larger LCD screen and the redesigned fuel tank has its capacity increased to 13.7 litres.

2. Different Ergonomics:

The 2022 KTM RC 200 gets a more upright handlebar positioning as it sits 15 mm higher than in the outgoing model but it can also be lowered by 10 mm. The seats are also redesigned with different foaming while the seat height now stands at 824 mm. The popular supersport has become more touring friendly and it will be interesting to see how it performs on the road.

3. New Colours And Graphics:

The forthcoming KTM RC 200 has been announced with two paint schemes and they get redesigned graphics with the KTM logo on the fuel tank, two-finish, orange painted sub-frame and alloy wheels, etc. KTM has also revised the chassis courtesy of a bolt-on sub-frame and the overall kerb weight has also gone by 1.5 kg due to the updated chassis. It now tips the weighing scale at 151 kg dry.

4. Performance:

The existing 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing around 24.5 bhp maximum power and 19.5 Nm of peak torque has been carried over and it already complies with BSVI emission standards. It must be noted that the braking and suspension elements also remain identical to the outgoing motorcycle. A Bosch 9.1 MB dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode has also been provided.

5. Price:

With the design, ergonomic and mechanical changes, the 2022 KTM RC 200 is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the old model and thus it could cost around Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).