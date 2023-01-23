New-Gen KTM Duke 390 Coming In 2023 – Key Details & Specs

The 2023 KTM Duke 390 is expected to go on sale in the second half of this calendar year with performance upgrades and a new design

KTM has been testing the new generation Duke 390 in the domestic as well as international markets. The upcoming streetfighter has been caught testing quite a few times in its near-production guise already suggesting that a launch could be near. Recently, KTM and Bajaj celebrated rolling out one million units from the Chakan plant near Pune.

The partnership has been successful over the years in the local and foreign markets and KTM is currently looking to bring in the all-new iterations of the Duke as the RC received a big upgrade last year. The global debut of the new-gen Duke 390 is expected to happen in the second quarter of this calendar year and thus it could enter India in H2 2023.

It will be produced at Bajaj Auto’s production facility in Chakan as well and it gets a whole host of revisions inside and out. The design changes make the upcoming motorcycle sharper than the existing model as it draws plenty of influence from the flagship Super Duke 1290. The body panels, fuel tank extensions, headlamp finish and tail section are bolder too.

Speculations suggest that the Austrian manufacturer will increase the engine displacement from 373.2 cc to around 399 cc as mechanical upgrades are highly possible as the exhaust routing, twin fan radiator and engine covers seen on the test mules are brand new. It will also gain lighter wheels while the suspension and brakes will be borrowed from the latest RC 390.

There will also be a new swingarm and the rear monoshock will be positioned offset. We do expect the overall ride quality to further improve along with the cornering abilities. It will also be packed with features such as a dual-channel ABS system, traction control, corner ABS function, adjustable clutch and brake levers, bi-directional quickshifter and so on.

The fuel tank capacity could also grow The KTM Duke 390 is currently priced at Rs. 2.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect a bump in price over the outgoing model as it will be a brand new package.