New-Gen KTM 390 Duke Leaked, Launch Soon With Big Updates

New-gen KTM 390 Duke will likely make its world debut soon before reaching markets like India in the coming months

The new generation KTM 390 Duke has been caught testing on Indian soil as well as abroad quite a few times already in their near production state and now undisguised pictures of the production-ready model have been leaked online. This goes on to suggest that the all-new 390 Duke will likely make its global debut soon before reaching markets like India in the coming months.

The naked streetfighter has been a highly popular offering in the entry-level middleweight sporty segment and is getting a big makeover in over six years. As for the design, it takes plenty of inspiration from the 1290 Super Duke R as the sharper styling gives a sportier look and the leaked image also shows a new colour scheme with blue finishes.

While the tank extensions are more prominent, the Austrian manufacturer appears to have redesigned the fuel tank as well as its capacity could be increased. Gone are the plastic shrouds on the newly designed LED headlamp while the TFT instrument console and the switchgear have also been revised adding more poshness to the whole package.

The features list could also be more advanced as technologies such as cornering ABS and traction control will likely be available as standard adding more VFM propositions. The new braking setup meant the caliper is mounted directly on the alloy wheel in a similar fashion to the latest RC 390 while the caliper as well as the disc unit has been moved to the right side.

Other highlights are upside-down front forks with adjustability as adjusters can be seen on the fork caps, offset rear monoshock suspension, new swingarm, new engine casing, updated exhaust unit, etc. The 373.2 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine could see increased displacement for the first time and thus the performance numbers could go up as well.

Currently, the KTM 390 Duke is priced at Rs. 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and the whole host of updates mentioned above should increase the price by a considerable margin. It will continue to compete against BMW G310R and others.