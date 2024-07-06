New Gen KTM 390 Adventure To Launch Later This Year – Key Info

The upcoming 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted multiple times in its production-spec avatar, likely gearing up for its global debut later this year

KTM is nearing the final stages of testing the next-generation 390 Adventure, which has been seen multiple times in India and internationally. With the recent launch of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, competition in the dual-purpose adventure touring segment has intensified. Consequently, KTM is expected to unveil the all-new 390 Adv globally later this calendar year.

The brand might reveal the new motorcycle at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, Italy, this November, before its official India launch in early 2025. The upcoming model features a comprehensive redesign both in terms of aesthetics and mechanics and is expected to be available in more variants than previous iterations. Notably, an enduro-styled version has also been spotted during testing.

The overall styling draws significant inspiration from KTM’s larger adventure tourers, giving it a more rugged and aggressive look. The front end features a vertical headlamp cluster with dual LED headlamps and a tall transparent windscreen, reminiscent of KTM’s rally machines. Additionally, a floating front beak and new body panels contribute to a sleeker and more dynamic stance.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will come with a new trellis frame and a coloured TFT instrument console, similar to the latest 390 Duke. It will be fitted with either 21- or 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, depending on the variant. The suspension setup will consist of long-travel upside-down front forks, which are expected to be fully adjustable, and an offset monoshock rear unit.

The upcoming motorcycle will feature a 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine derived from the 390 Duke. It delivers 45.3 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This powertrain will be mated to a six-speed transmission, complemented by a standard slipper and assist clutch.

The new KTM 390 Adventure will come with a comprehensive array of features, including front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, a bidirectional quickshifter for seamless gear changes, various connectivity options, switchable traction control for enhanced grip in different conditions, versatile ride modes, a redesigned seat and more.