New-Gen KTM 390 Adventure (Himalayan 450 Rival) Spied Testing

The next-gen KTM 390 Adventure is in the works and a near-production test mule has been spotted testing; Global debut next year in 2024

KTM is currently working on the next generation of the 390 Adventure and recently, the test bike was spied on foreign soil. This suggests that the adventure motorcycle is undergoing the final stage of testing before making its global debut sometime next year in 2024. While the bike is bound to launch in the Indian market, it is still a long time away as the testing phase for our country hasn’t even started. Let’s have a look at the details of the 2025 New-Gen KTM 390 Adventure test mule.

Starting with the design, the test bike was draped in black masking all over, however, it failed to hide any detail. KTM will go for a more off-road purpose-driven design for the new-gen 390 Adventure, coming out loud and clear with the wired-spoke rims, long travel suspension, prominent front beak and a large windscreen.

In addition to this, we can also spot a new twin-LED headlamp with integrated DRL, single-piece seat, sporty tank shrouds, knuckle guards, split-type grab rails and a proper metal bash plate amongst others. The instrument cluster will be a straight lift-off from the new-gen KTM 390 Duke.

As per the reports, the updated adventure bike will use the latest 390 Duke’s chassis, with some major rework to better suit the off-road use case. In the powertrain department, the 390 Adventure will draw from the latest LC4c 399cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 45 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

On the hardware front, the test prototype seems to be riding on a 21-inch front wheel with USD forks. These get compression and rebound adjustment while a mono-shock setup at the rear end will also get rebound and pre-load adjustment. Disc brakes on both ends will be a part of the package with rear switchable ABS.

In India, the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure will rival the likes of the recently launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, BMW G 310 GS, Yezdi Adventure and upcoming Hero Xpulse 400 amongst others.