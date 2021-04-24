New-Gen KTM 125 Duke & 250 Duke Spotted Testing

The current-gen KTM 125 Duke and 250 Duke have been priced at Rs 1.51 lakh and Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively

KTM recently took the RC 390 off of its Indian website in order to make way for the next-gen version of the fully-faired sports bike that is expected to hit the market soon. However, it looks like the automaker is in the works of introducing updates for a range of other motorcycles in its line-up as well.

KTM has now been spotted testing an updated 125 Duke and 250 Duke, and when compared to the current models, the two prototypes seem to be all-new. The engines, frames, sub-frames, swingarms, and the overall design of these test mules seem to feature no resemblance to the 125 Duke and 250 Duke that are currently on sale.

The 125 Duke prototype gets an updated mainframe, a thoroughly revised sub-frame, and an all-new top-braced swingarm. The engine covers also look different, which hints that the powertrain is likely updated as well. Well, the prototype has been spied with very little bodywork, but just like all other changes, we expect a plethora of changes in the styling department as well.

However, the 250 Duke’s prototype does feature bodywork, revealing its sharp new tank extensions. The engine covers sport a new look, and the mainframe seems redesigned as well. The 250 Duke test mule features an all-new swingarm, wheels and brakes as well. The bike seems to feature an under-belly exhaust, which will help give it a cleaner overall look.

As of now, the KTM 125 Duke draws power from a 124 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 14.5 PS of maximum power at 9,250 rpm, along with 12 Nm of peak torque that is available at 8,000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, the 250 Duke gets a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces 30 PS of power at 9,000 rpm, and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine on this motorcycle is also mated to a 6-speed gearbox. While the 125 Duke has been currently priced at Rs 1.51 lakh, the quarter-litre Duke retails at a base price of Rs 2.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).