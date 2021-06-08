New-Gen Kia Sportage Is A Redesigned Savagery With Elegant Interior

All-new 2022 Kia Sportage gets a redesigned exterior and a more upscale interior; will likely be offered with a PHEV variant

The Kia Sportage has been available in the international markets since 1993 and all four generations had a radical shift in design. You cannot expect less in this regard from Kia considering its latest crop of models as the fifth-gen Sportage has certainly upped the game. It adorns a rather unique styling as we previously said in the rendering images.

The all-new 2022 Kia Sportage has been officially unveiled ahead of its launch later in the year in many global markets and it will have its Euro-spec version revealed around the same timeframe, more specifically September. The compact crossover follows the South Korean brand’s Opposites United design philosophy that certainly instigates emotion.

The redesigned Sportage is more chiselled than ever before with sharp body surfaces and distinctive character lines dominating the whole design. Up front, it comes with a brand new grille with a black meshed lower portion and the prominent boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights cover the two-layer vertical headlamps with “solid boundary lines”.

The lower bumper has thick chrome walled fog lamps with an air intake in the middle and the rear is as polarising as the front. The EV6-inspired sculpted tailgate is accompanied by sleek LED tail lamp signature with the new corporate logo and a new bumper with redesigned faux skid plate leading on to a C curve ventilation in the 2022 Kia Sportage.

Elsewhere you could also find, new wheels, a large greenhouse, a heavily raked front windshield, black roof and roof rails, and elegant lines running down the sides. The Sportage X-Line variant gets different bumpers, interior theme and roof rack along with black accented styling elements. Just as the exterior, the interior has been improved vastly.

It features a new centre console and rotary shifter, drive mode selector, controls for front seat ventilation and heating function, an all-digital instrument console, widescreen infotainment, “3D air vents”, use of upscale materials and chrome touches on the dash and doors, dual-tone cabin theme and so on.

While no official information on the 2022 Kia Sportage’s engine options is out yet, it will have a plug-in hybrid variant in markets like Europe. With premium SUVs and crossovers getting plenty of attention amongst customers, don’t be surprised, if it makes its way to India as a rival to the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass in the near future.