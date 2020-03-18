New-Gen Kia Sorento Officially Revealed, Looks Dope

The 2021 Kia Sorento comes with a comprehensively updated exterior and cabin and it will be offered with a hybrid powertrain for the first time

Kia has officially unveiled the new generation Sorento for international marketplaces after weeks of leaked images and speculations regarding its specifications. Originally scheduled to make global debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show that was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the new Sorento will go on sale in the coming months globally.

The Sorento is expected to be in the pipeline for India in the near future as it has potential to compete against Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen T-Roc and upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross. The 2021 Kia Sorento gets several exterior revisions, backed up by the thoroughly updated cabin and features list in response to the growing competition.

The fourth-generation Kia Sorento resembles the flagship Telluride in several ways in terms of the styling as the front fascia boasts bigger Tiger Nose black grille with chrome surrounds, sharper LED headlights, stylish LED Daytime Running Lights and an aggressive front bumper with fog lights, shorter overhangs, and larger air intakes.

Just as the front, the rear gets substantial changes in the form of vertically positioned LED tail lights, SORENTO wording on the trunk, integrated spoiler and new bumper. On the inside, the premium SUV comprises of a large 10.12-inch touchscreen infotainment system positioned horiozontally along with a layered dashboard with premium touches.

The centre console features vertical air conditioning vents and the leather-wrapped steering wheel has mounted controls. With less use of physical buttons, the 2021 Kia Sorento also has an all-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and tan leather finish to different surfaces. It will be offered with a slew of powertrain choices in the overseas markets.

It includes a new hybrid powertrain as a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine is paired with a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack and a 44.2 kW electric motor to produce a combined power output of 230 PS and 350 Nm torque. It features Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology to boost performance at lower speeds and improve efficiency.