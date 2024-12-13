New Gen Kia Seltos To Likely Make Global Debut In April 2025

The second generation Kia Seltos is expected to make its world premiere at the Seoul Mobility Show in Korea in April 2025

Since its debut in August 2019, the Kia Seltos has made a strong mark in the midsize SUV segment with its sporty design and feature-rich package. As Kia’s best-selling model, it accounts for over 48 per cent of the brand’s domestic sales. The Seltos also leads Kia’s connected car lineup, representing 65 per cent of the company’s total connected vehicle sales.

The five-seater has completed over five years in the Indian market, establishing itself as a cornerstone of the brand’s success. Its popularity helped Kia become the fifth-largest car manufacturer in the country. According to the company, 57 per cent of all Seltos units sold feature connected car technology, reflecting strong customer preference for tech-equipped variants.

Kia introduced a mid-life update to the Seltos last year, adding several advanced features including Level 2 ADAS technology. Recently, the first spy shots of the second-generation Seltos surfaced online, indicating that road tests have commenced. The new five-seater SUV is expected to make its global debut at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 in Korea reportedly.

In the months following its global debut, it could be launched in India. The second-generation Kia Seltos features significant updates to its front and rear sections. The SUV’s design seems to take cues from Kia’s latest EV concepts including the futuristic EV5, hinting at a more modern appearance.

The upcoming Kia Seltos will sport redesigned headlamps, tail lamps, front and rear bumpers, grille section and new alloy wheels. In terms of powertrains, the existing 1.5L petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.5L turbo petrol engines are likely to be retained for the Indian market while the transmission options could also be similar.

Kia might introduce a hybrid system in the new Seltos to enhance its market appeal and attract a broader customer base and comply with stringent emission standards. Its already extensive feature list could see further upgrades.