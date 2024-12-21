New-Gen Kia Seltos Rendered Based On Spy Shots, Launch By Mid 2025

The new-gen 2025 Kia Seltos has been rendered by artist NYMammoth based on the spy images available on the internet

The next-gen Kia Seltos was spotted testing a few days back in India. Recently, it was also spied during its testing phase in South Korea. Though the test mules were heavily camouflaged, it is pretty clear that new-gen Seltos will receive fresh styling inspired by the brand’s flagship Telluride SUV. It has been learnt that the new SUV will have its global premiere in the first half of 2025 while sales are expected to start in the third quarter in India. Based on spy pics, NYMammoth has rendered his version of the upcoming Kia SUV.

The rendering artist has presented the new-gen Seltos in several paint schemes with contrasting elements such as window lines and skid plates in orange colour along with brake callipers in red shade. The basic design is rendered on the basis of the test units but the overall appearance draws heavy influence from the Telluride SUV.

Going by the rendered images, the 2025 Kia Seltos flaunts a new front fascia which looks flat and sturdy with a high-set hood. The design of Kia’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ front grille is a bit boxy with horn-like elements in the lower part of the bumper. The headlamps are square in shape with vertically-stacked LED DRLs as we see on the Telluride.

Also Read: Top 5 Segment-First Features In New Kia Syros Compact SUV

The side profile boasts of the traditional door handles and body cladding in round form. However, we hope that Kia offers painted body cladding this time with the new-gen Seltos. Roof rails, as usual, are present in the rendered images. The front windshield comes in a wrap-around effect while the window line is neatly integrated into the C-pillar as it joins the roofline. The SUV rides on geometrically-designed alloy wheels.

The rear end is equipped with a vertical LED tail-lamp cluster which feels connected in the centre, ala Mahindra XUV 3XO. The cabin images are not in public domain yet but we expect the interior to be borrowed from the recently unveiled Kia Syros. It is expected to come with several first-in-segment features such as rear seats with slide, recline and ventilation functions, over-the-air (OTA) software updates and Kia Connect 2.0.

Also Read: 5 New Kia Cars Launching Likely Next Year – Carens Facelift To Sonet EV

Mechanically, the new-gen Kia Seltos will continue to carry the same 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5L turbocharged petrol, and 1.5L turbocharged diesel engines. The transmission choices will also be retained from the current model. The second-gen Kia Seltos price is expected to start from Rs 11 lakh and go as high as Rs 18 lakh for the range-topping variant in India.