New Gen Kia Seltos Caught Testing With Production-Spec Design Elements

Kia Seltos, the South Korean automaker’s second most popular SUV worldwide, will be fully revamped for a second generation this year

A new set of spy shots circulating in the South Korean media has given a glimpse of what seems to be the production-intent design of the next-gen Kia Seltos. The upcoming model appears to have visibly bigger, boxier headlamps, which look strikingly different from the current model’s sleek and rather poised headlamps.

They have a bolder DRL pattern, consisting of three medium-sized vertical lines and two tall vertical lines towards the outer end, giving the vehicle a powerful and dominating look. On the sides, the next-gen Kia Seltos features sleeker and less rounded mirrors and flush-integrated roof rails. We are certain that it has flush-fitted door handles, further helping it look more streamlined and classier. At the rear, vertical tail lights inspired by the Kia EV5 would reinforce its SUV credentials.

The next-gen Kia Seltos should feature a completely new interior, with a fresh look right down from the dashboard and centre console to the door panels, seats, and steering wheel. Previous spy shots have already revealed a new design for the door panels and the seats, with the front seatback integrating conveniently located a USB Type-C port for the rear passengers.

We are confident that Kia would offer the Trinity Panoramic Display integrating a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 5-inch HVAC touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen in the all-new model.

Kia will build the next-gen Seltos on the same platform as the current model and should carry over the latter’s petrol and diesel engines. However, there are rumours of a hybrid variant internationally, featuring a 93 kW (125 hp)/134 Nm 1.6-litre naturally aspirated engine powering the front wheels and a 43 kW (58 hp)/170 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the rear wheels, leading to an E-AWD drivetrain layout.

The hybrid powertrain should produce 129 kW (173 hp) of combined power and 265 Nm of total torque. In India, Kia may look at a 1.5-litre engine-based lower-cost hybrid system at a later stage. The next-gen Kia Seltos will likely debut in South Korea in Q3 2025 but it may arrive in India in mid-2026.