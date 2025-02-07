New Gen Kia Seltos Caught Testing With Production-Spec Design Elements

New Gen Kia seltos spied1

Kia Seltos, the South Korean automaker’s second most popular SUV worldwide, will be fully revamped for a second generation this year

A new set of spy shots circulating in the South Korean media has given a glimpse of what seems to be the production-intent design of the next-gen Kia Seltos. The upcoming model appears to have visibly bigger, boxier headlamps, which look strikingly different from the current model’s sleek and rather poised headlamps.

They have a bolder DRL pattern, consisting of three medium-sized vertical lines and two tall vertical lines towards the outer end, giving the vehicle a powerful and dominating look. On the sides, the next-gen Kia Seltos features sleeker and less rounded mirrors and flush-integrated roof rails. We are certain that it has flush-fitted door handles, further helping it look more streamlined and classier. At the rear, vertical tail lights inspired by the Kia EV5 would reinforce its SUV credentials.

The next-gen Kia Seltos should feature a completely new interior, with a fresh look right down from the dashboard and centre console to the door panels, seats, and steering wheel. Previous spy shots have already revealed a new design for the door panels and the seats, with the front seatback integrating conveniently located a USB Type-C port for the rear passengers.

New Gen Kia seltos spied2

We are confident that Kia would offer the Trinity Panoramic Display integrating a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 5-inch HVAC touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen in the all-new model.

Kia will build the next-gen Seltos on the same platform as the current model and should carry over the latter’s petrol and diesel engines. However, there are rumours of a hybrid variant internationally, featuring a 93 kW (125 hp)/134 Nm 1.6-litre naturally aspirated engine powering the front wheels and a 43 kW (58 hp)/170 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor powering the rear wheels, leading to an E-AWD drivetrain layout.

New Gen Kia seltos spied4

The hybrid powertrain should produce 129 kW (173 hp) of combined power and 265 Nm of total torque. In India, Kia may look at a 1.5-litre engine-based lower-cost hybrid system at a later stage. The next-gen Kia Seltos will likely debut in South Korea in Q3 2025 but it may arrive in India in mid-2026.

