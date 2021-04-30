New-Gen Kia Carnival To Launch In India Next Year – Report

New-Gen Kia Carnival is expected to debut sometime next year in India and is based on a new platform; boasts new exterior and interior

According to recent reports emerged on the internet, Kia India will launch the new generation Carnival in the domestic market sometime next year. In a recent meeting, Kia’s Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer for India, Tae-Jin Park, said that the premium MPV is being seriously considered to enter local showrooms.

He further commented that the “right time” is being sought after to bring the all-new version. The South Korean auto major debuted in India back in August 2019 with the Seltos mid-size SUV and it has been well received all along. Following the success, Kia expanded the UV portfolio with the addition of the Carnival at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

The Kia Carnival currently competes against the top-spec variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta and is offered in three variants in the price range between Rs. 24.95 lakh and Rs. 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carnival does not have any direct rivals in the domestic market and it also helps in elevating the brand’s premium image amongst customers.



Ever since the new generation Kia Carnival made its world premiere by the middle of last year, speculations surrounding its India debut have existed. It sits on a new architecture, which aids in it being longer, wider and taller than the model on sale currently in India. With bigger proportions, the interior room would have also been improved.

The wheelbase length has grown by 30 mm to 3,090 mm as well. Kia thoroughly redesigned the exterior of the people mover with a futuristic approach that has been adopted in the latest crop of vehicles sold globally. It could be retailed in multiple seating configurations pertaining to the buyers’ needs as well upon arrival.



Some of the highlighting features are newly designed front grille, revised C-pillars, all-new tail lamps, new steering wheel, more advanced connective, safety and security features, redesigned instrument cluster and centre console as well as upgraded infotainment, all-digital instrumentation and so on. It could continue to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine in India.