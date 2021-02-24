New-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Revealed In The US Ahead Of Launch

New-gen Kia Carnival replaces the Sedona in the United States and it will be offered exclusively with a 3.5-litre V6 engine

Following a set of teasers, Kia has unveiled the 2022 Carnival in the North American market and is offered with a 3.5-litre V6 GDI engine producing a maximum power output of 290 horsepower and 262 Nm of peak torque. The replacement to the Sedona has a towing capacity of 1,587 kilograms, bettering some dedicated pickup trucks, and is said to have an “SUV-like character”.

The 2022 Kia Carnival is the first vehicle in America to carry the new Kia badge and is designed by the same team responsible for the Telluride. It is pretty to look at with straight lines, sharp design cues, and neatly done full-width LED tail lamps. Optionally, 19-inch wheels are available and customers can choose a seating configuration for eight.

The seven-seater can be picked with VIP Lounge Seating and it offers leg extensions, ventilated seats for the second row, power controls, access to infotainment via voice controls, Bose audio system, and wing-out headrests. In the eight-seater trim, the second-row seats can be slid forwards for the middle seat loaded with baby seat to be reached by the front row occupants.

Features such as dual screens, rear-seat monitoring with night vision camera, and intercom system are also available. The second row can be removed and the third row flat folds to give the segment-best bootspace. Some intelligent tech includes horn warning when a passenger is left in the Carnival, as ultrasonic sensors detect movement and auto tailgate opening.

The equipment list also comprises a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with in-car connective technologies, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control and so on. The key safety features presented are auto braking, lane keep assist, blind-spot avoidance, high beam assist, etc.

The Carnival has been on sale in the Indian market since February 2020 across three variants and it has been a popular choice for premium MPV buyers. Whether the latest global version will reach our shores in the near future is yet unknown.