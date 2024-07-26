New-Gen Kia Carnival Arriving This Festive Season – All Know Details

New-gen Kia Carnival will be more upmarket and feature-rich compared to the old model but the same diesel engine could be retained

Kia India is planning to introduce an assortment of new passenger vehicles in the domestic market. The new generation Carnival will be the first to arrive within the next three months and Kia confirmed a while ago that the EV9 flagship electric SUV will be launched before the end of this year or in early 2025. The South Korean auto major is testing at least three new models for India.

In 2025, Kia will bring in a new compact SUV which will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos while the facelifted version of the Carnival could debut by the middle of the year. The brand’s first localised EV, an electric RV, is also under development. The forthcoming compact SUV could be christened the Syros and it will be inspired by the Soul SUV.

It will be available in electric and hybrid guises down the line. The Carnival premium MPV was sold in its third-gen avatar until last year. It will be the first time the latest global model makes its way to India despite being on sale elsewhere for a few years now. Thus, it will be a radical departure compared to the Carnival we are accustomed to in India.

If the new Kia Carnival debuts via CBU route, it could cost in the upwards of Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, we expect it to hit local assembly lines just as its predecessor and in doing so, it could compete with the top-end variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross. It won’t have any direct rivals though as the Toyota Vellfire is on the more premium end of the spectrum.

It will be retailed in multiple seating configurations and will continue to be powered by a 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque. The familiar eight-speed automatic transmission could be retained as well. In the international markets, the new Kia Carnival is sold with V6 petrol and hybrid avatars too.

Kia could count on the festive season furore to draw in volumes. It will be more upmarket inside the cabin as well alongside sticking by the latest design language found in other Kia models. The features list will boast a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch instrument console, ADAS, ambient lighting, ventilated and massage seats, auto climate control, etc.