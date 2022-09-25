New-Gen Hyundai Verna Likely Launch In 2023 With Big Updates

The Hyundai Verna will continue to takes on the rivals like the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, VW Virtus, and the Skoda Slavia in India

The Hyundai Verna is currently one of the best-looking and feature-rich sedans under Rs 20 lakh in the Indian market and is known for its powerful and refined powertrain options. The Korean carmaker is currently working on the next-gen Hyundai Verna that is likely to be offered with a number of major updates and will make its debut somewhere in 2023.

To start with, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will feature a long list of visual updates that will be in line with the brand’s latest ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. We see similar styling being utilised in other Hyundai cars like the i20 and the new Elantra. For those wondering, the new Hyundai Verna will get a wide grille at the front while we are also expecting Hyundai to offer a split headlamp design like the Creta.

From the sides, it will get a fastback styling with a tapering roof and sharp character lines. We will see same styling at the rear and the new Verna might use similar styling cues as the global Elantra. The dimensions are also expected to grow and the new-gen Hyundai Verna will have a larger footprint when compared to the present iteration.

Inside, it will boast an all-new cabin with a new dashboard layout. For starters, the new Verna is expected to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, auto-dimming IRVMs, and more.

The seating experience is also likely to improve by a significant margin and the new Verna will offer a more spacious and comfortable cabin. Unlike before, the rear-seat experience is also expected to get better when compared to the present iteration.

While Hyundai is likely to offer the same 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options with the new-gen Hyundai Verna in India, we are also expecting it to offer the more powerful 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine with select variants. Needless to say, the brand will be offering the new Verna with manual as well as automatic gearbox options. The NA petrol and the diesel engines might also get mild-hybrid tech for better fuel economy figures.