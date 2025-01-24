New Gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing In India In Low Spec Trim

New gen Hyundai Venue is expected to go on sale in 2026 in India and it will become the first model rolled out of the new Talegaon plant

In October 2024, the second-generation Hyundai Venue was caught testing on camera for the first time in its homeland of South Korea. Now, what appears to be the first-ever spy images of the new compact SUV have surfaced on the internet. However, unlike the prototype found abroad, the pictures snapped in India could be of the low-spec trim of the new-gen Hyundai Venue.

Internally codenamed QU2i, the upcoming Venue could become the first Hyundai to be rolled out of the Talegaon plant purchased from General Motors nearly a year ago. The facility will lead to the brand investing Rs. 6,000 crore in Maharashtra and it will be operational from next year. Thus, it is safe to assume that the new model will arrive sometime in 2026.

The overall proportions as well as the silhouette look largely similar to the existing model. The new design cues look to be inspired by the latest Creta and its bigger sibling Alcazar – both of which received big styling updates last year.

While the latest spy shots do not show the front fascia, the SUV will get a new split headlamp cluster with a more prominent grille assembly as seen before. In addition, the alloy wheels will be brand new along with redesigned tail lamps and bumpers.

The interior will also be subjected to a major overhaul as the dashboard and centre console will be revised along with new upholstery and more premium surface trims for enhanced upmarket appeal. It will also get the latest connectivity options, a dual-pane sunroof and ADAS.

We can also expect a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument console. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L NA petrol, the 1.5L CRDi diesel and the 1.0L turbo petrol engines will be utilised. Multiple transmission choices will be available including a six-speed MT, a six-speed AT and a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

