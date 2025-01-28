New Gen Hyundai Venue Arriving In Late 2025 – What To Expect

Hyundai to fully redesign its India-focused sub-4 metre SUV later this year to keep it fresh in its extremely competitive segment

Introduced in April 2019, the Hyundai Venue is one of the brand’s most popular models on sale in India. After recording more than 600,000 units in sales over six years, it will undergo a full model change and enter its second generation this year.

Codenamed Hyundai QU2i, the next-gen Hyundai Venue would feature an all-new exterior, but carry over the squarish character of the first-gen model currently in showrooms. Development is underway in South Korea and India and spy shots of prototypes captured during testing on the public roads suggest the upcoming SUV would have a more sophisticated front-end inspired by the facelifted second-gen Creta.

The next-gen Hyundai Venue will likely feature new split headlamps featuring cube-like daytime running lights (DRLs) on the top and separate low- and main-beam lights below them. A more prominent radiator grille would give it a more commanding and confident look. Needless to say, the lower air intake and front bumper would also carry a new design.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Hyundai Compact Cars In India – Key Details

On the sides, Hyundai should offer the next-gen Venue with two to three different new alloy wheel options, in 15- and 16-inch sizes. Like the current model, the redesigned one should feature raised roof rails to assert its SUV status strongly. At the rear, the all-new Venue would have an upright tailgate and new, horizontal combination lamps, possibly connected via a light band.

The interior of the 2026 Hyundai Venue will likely look completely different from the existing model and feature a more elegant dashboard, a three-spoke steering wheel similar to that of the Hyundai Creta Electric, a more ergonomic centre console, and new door panels.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Variant Wise Features, Colours, Specs Detailed

Hyundai should offer the next-gen Venue with a new, customisable digital instrument cluster and a more advanced touchscreen infotainment system that offers wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto compatibility. A panoramic sunroof is another significant upgrade we expect, giving passengers an elevated sense of space and a more immersive view of the sky.

Hyundai will likely offer the next-gen Venue with an 82 hp/113.8 Nm 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual transmission in the base configuration. In higher configurations, it should give a choice of a 118 hp/172 Nm 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine married to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 114 hp/250 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Set to be manufactured in Talegaon, Maharashtra, the next-gen Hyundai Venue will likely enter showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2025 (October-December 2025).