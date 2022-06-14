New-gen Hyundai Tucson Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

New-gen Hyundai Tucson will go on sale in the coming months in India with an array of updates inside and out; powertrain choices to likely remain the same

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) confirmed the launch of the fourth-generation Tucson for the local market a few weeks ago and is expected to precede the arrival of the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, the 2022 World Car of the Year. The new Tucson has been a long time coming and is a radical departure compared to the existing model.

The spy pictures of a test mule have been caught on camera again suggesting that the launch is certainly nearing. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will help in firmly rivaling the likes of Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq and it could be priced between Rs. 23.5 lakh for the entry-level variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest spy images show the exterior and interior of the upcoming premium SUV, which is in line with the global fourth-gen model. India will more likely get the long-wheelbase variant measuring a wheelbase length of 2.75 metres and it will be more spacious than the European model. The exterior of the new Tucson sticks by the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy.

The crossover was the first mainstream Hyundai to adopt the new styling giving a sportier and more aggressive stance and it is now seen on the facelifted Creta sold abroad, updated Palisade, next-gen Verna currently undergoing testing in India and the soon-launching Venue facelift will incorporate the same design language.

Some of the visual highlights are parametric jewel pattern grille, seamless integration of lighting unit, triangular-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, razor-sharp bodywork, muscular side profile, rectangular wheel arches, a large greenhouse, new LED tail lamps giving a futuristic look, sculpted bootlid, updated front and rear bumpers, etc.

The interior boasts a landscape-oriented 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected features, a fully-digital instrument cluster, premium dash and centre console, new seats with adjustable headrests, ADAS-based assistive and safety tech, multiple airbags, wireless charger, and a lot more. The same 2.0L petrol and diesel engines will likely continue.