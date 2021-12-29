New-Gen Hyundai Tucson Reaches Dealerships; Launch Soon

2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks in India with a myriad of changes inside and out compared to the outgoing model

Hyundai unveiled the fourth generation Tucson in late 2020 with radical changes inside and out and it signalled the new design philosophy currently being adopted by a number of global models from the brand. The Tucson has been available in the Indian market since 2016 but the new generation has not come to light yet.

The wait will likely be over sooner rather than later though as it has been spotted at a dealership judging by the images you see here. The first spy shots of the camouflaged new-gen Tucson emerged a few months ago near Hyundai’s production facility in Tamil Nadu and only yesterday, it was caught on camera transported via a truck.

All these signs point the finger towards a launch in the coming weeks as the second largest carmaker in the country could kick off the new calendar year with a bang. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will certainly help in strengthening the company’s SUV portfolio while the heavily updated Creta is expected to arrive in the latter half of the year.

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson is based on the Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy and features an aggressive front fascia with razor-sharp bodywork. It comes with a redesigned front grille with Parametric Hidden Lights that light up when the vehicle turns on, a peculiar geometric pattern ensuring a seamless look with black inserts, sleeker LED DRLs, new front bumper with a lower splitter and a new bonnet.

Other visual highlights are a full-width LED tail lamp setup with hidden wipers, 18-inch dual-tone wheels, squared off wheel arches, sculpted tailgate, a sporty rear bumper with skid plate, shark fin antenna, aggressive cuts and creases, high mounted stop lamp, roof-integrated spoiler, thick body cladding across the sides, etc.

The top-end variants of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson are expected to boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink, a fully-digital instrument console, multi-colour ambient lighting, air purifier, wireless charging pad, cruise control, multiple airbags, and so on.

Under the bonnet, it could be equipped with a 2.5-litre or a 1.6-litre engine. Upon launch, it will lock horns with recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan facelift, Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift.