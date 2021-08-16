New-Gen Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Does 56 KM In Electric Mode

Hyundai Tucson PHEV is equipped with a 13.8 kWh battery, which helps in returning up to 56 km in the city driving conditions in all-electric mode

The new generation Tucson plug-in hybrid version has received an official EPA rating giving us a detailed view of what the crossover can do. It is equipped with a 13.8 kWh battery, which can do up to 53 km in the dedicated electric mode – slightly higher than what was reported previously. The range is also better than that of the Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV.

It is worth noting that the latter features the same battery to return 48 km in all-electric mode. The capacity of the battery certainly qualifies for the federal tax credit of USD 6,587 and the official price will likely be revealed soon. While the combined EPA all-electric range stands at 53 km, it could be able to do 56 km in the city driving conditions.

This will bring it on par with the European WLTP range rating. The combined energy consumption in EV mode is at 421 Wh/mi and the total EPA range is 676 km. In the Hyundai Tucson, the estimated fuel economy is at 80 MPGe and the towing capacity is rated at 907 kg. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged direct-injected petrol engine produces 180 hp.

It works in tandem with a 360 V system with battery output of 88 kW and 13.8 kWh battery. The total system output comes in at 261 horsepower and 350 Nm and the drive is sent to all four wheels. The ICE mill is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a 66.9 kW/304 Nm electric motor and there is also an onboard charger of 7.2 kW capacity.

The charger takes less than a couple of hours to recharge the system. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV variant has an overall luggage space of 558 litres when all seats are up and it can be expanded to 1,737 litres when the seats are folded. The Tucson is currently in its fourth generation in the global markets and it was revealed back in September 2020.

It did take everyone by surprise with radical design change and a brand new interior. The crossover is also on sale in India and the new-gen could be considered for launch in the near future.