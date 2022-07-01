New-Gen Hyundai Tucson India Debut This Month – All Key Details

New-gen Hyundai Tucson will make its local debut on July 13, 2022 with a brand new design and interior along with a modern features list

Right on the back of introducing the facelifted Venue, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is planning to host the local premiere of the Tucson next. The global fourth-generation Tucson will debut on July 13, 2022 ahead of its market launch and is subjected to an assortment of revisions inside and out while the features list is more modern than the outgoing model.

The premium five-seater SUV made a big impact when it broke covers globally less than a couple of years ago with a brand new design philosophy. The Sensuous Sportiness based Tucson has a thoroughly revised front fascia and the body panels are sharper this time around. Up front, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson gains a Parametric Jewel pattern grille with seamless integration of the lighting system and triangular-shaped headlamps.

The heavily revised front bumper boasts a wider air intake while the newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels add to the flare. The short overhangs enabling a large greenhouse courtesy of a long wheelbase, futuristic LED tail lamp strip, redesigned rear bumper, new front and rear skid plates, shark fin antenna, high mounted stop lamp, new roof rails and sculpted bootlid are some of the other visual highlights of the upcoming SUV.

The bookings for the new-gen Tucson could commence in the coming weeks and the same design philosophy featured in the SUV will be found in the upcoming Creta facelift and the all-new Verna. The Tucson is retailed in two different versions internationally and India is expected to get the long-wheelbase variant.

The new Tucson will take on Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan and the likes and will reportedly be available with the existing 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines, paired with the same transmission choices. It will become the flagship SUV product from the second largest car producer in the country.

Just like the exterior, the cabin gets a thorough makeover with the presence of new features such as a fully digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless charger, ADAS based technologies, panoramic sunroof and so on.