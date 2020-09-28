New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spied Testing Yet Again

Hyundai is expected to launch the new-gen version of the i20 in the coming months, and the updated hatch will retain its rivalry with the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo

The third-gen i20 has already made its international debut, and the new-gen version of the hatchback was originally expected to be launched in India by mid-2020. However, the car’s Indian launch was postponed, and is now expected to take place by the end of this year.

Since the i20 is one of the most popular Hyundai cars in India, the carmaker is rigorously testing the car on Indian roads. Numerous test mules of the car have been spied on test over the months. The most-recent camouflaged prototype of the hatchback has been spotted testing in Delhi-NCR.

The foreign-spec has been built on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, hence, features a way more aggressive front fascia as compared to the current model on sale, with a large cascading grille that comes with a diamond-pattern mesh finish, flanked by sharp looking headlamps with LED daytime running lamps.

At the rear, the car gets wraparound Z-shaped LED tail lamps which are connected together with the help of an LED bar running across the tailgate. Other highlights of the rear-end of the new-gen i20 are the blacked out upper half of the boot lid, as well as the rear faux diffuser, which are also expected to make way to the India-spec model.

The i20 is expected to borrow its powertrains from the Venue, which means that it will be offered with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The transmission options will likely include both manual and automatic transmissions. While the Venue’s 7-speed DCT could be offered with the 1.0-litre TGDi powertrain, the newly-launched 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) could also be on offer.

The equipment list of the foreign-spec model consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, a similarly-sized fully digital instrument cluster, SmartSense driving assist systems, ambient lighting, wireless charging, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics and much more. However, we expect some of these features to be omitted from the Indian version.